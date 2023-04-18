At Least 1 Dead, 5 Injured In NYC Parking Garage Collapse

A general view of the site of the parking garage collapse in New York City on April 18. Brendan McDermid via Reuters

Authorities say a partially collapsed parking garage in New York City has left at least one person dead and several injured on Tuesday, as first responders continue to search for those trapped in the debris.

The collapse occurred at a multi-story garage in the Financial District, just a few blocks away from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge. Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that the city is using drones and robotic dogs to help search for people so that firefighters could withdraw from the actively collapsing building.

City officials rushed to the scary scene recorded and shared by bystanders. Twitter user Erasmo Guerra posted a video he took of the collapse’s immediate aftermath, showing smoke and dust in the air as cars hang from a partially destroyed upper deck.

Garage collapse in the Financial District in downtown NYC. 🙏 Praying that the garage workers made it out. pic.twitter.com/5CyBa1VcfB — Erasmo Guerra (@erasmoguerra) April 18, 2023

Media outlet Yid Info obtained and posted footage from a vehicle that was allegedly inside the parking lot when the garage collapsed.

EXCLUSIVE: Footage from a vehicle inside in parking lot the explosion and collapse reported in Manhattan parking garage at Ann St and William St. Multiple people trapped, according to 911 calls. pic.twitter.com/wHCQl9tPSB — Yid Info (@YidInfoOfficial) April 18, 2023

It’s unclear as of now what triggered the collapse. The New York City Department of Buildings said that engineers are on the scene conducting a structural stability inspection of the garage.