At Least 1 Dead, 5 Injured In NYC Parking Garage Collapse

Authorities say a partially collapsed parking garage in New York City has left at least one person dead and several injured on Tuesday, as first responders continue to search for those trapped in the debris.
The collapse occurred at a multi-story garage in the Financial District, just a few blocks away from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge. Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that the city is using drones and robotic dogs to help search for people so that firefighters could withdraw from the actively collapsing building.
City officials rushed to the scary scene recorded and shared by bystanders. Twitter user Erasmo Guerra posted a video he took of the collapse’s immediate aftermath, showing smoke and dust in the air as cars hang from a partially destroyed upper deck.
Media outlet Yid Info obtained and posted footage from a vehicle that was allegedly inside the parking lot when the garage collapsed.
It’s unclear as of now what triggered the collapse. The New York City Department of Buildings said that engineers are on the scene conducting a structural stability inspection of the garage.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said that her office is in close contact with Adams and local first responders regarding the collapse, and requested New Yorkers “please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement.”