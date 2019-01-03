New York City Begins Offering Nonbinary Gender Option On Birth Certificates

Those who wish to change their own gender marker will also no longer be required to provide a doctor’s note or an affidavit from a licensed health care facility to do so.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) praised the law for “furthering the city’s commitment to defending the rights of our LGBTQ community” when he signed the provision in October 2018.

He reiterated that stance in a statement this week, saying, “Transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers deserve the right to choose how they identify and to live with respect and dignity. This bold new policy advances the fight for equality and makes our city fairer for all people.”