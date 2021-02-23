CORONAVIRUS

New York Daily News Uses Old Donald Trump Quote To Mark 500,000 Dead From COVID-19

Trump's February 2020 claim about the coronavirus comes back to haunt him on the newspaper's front page.

The New York Daily News marked the grim national 500,000 death toll from COVID-19 on its Tuesday front cover with an old quote from ex-President Donald Trump.

The newspaper recalled the then-president boasting on Feb. 26 last year how there were only 15 cases of the coronavirus in the United States and that those infections “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

“So Far From Zero,” the tabloid headlined its front page:

Trump’s claim, however, contradicted his own admission in a Feb. 7, 2020, telephone call with journalist Bob Woodward that the virus was “deadly.”

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump told Woodward at the time. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

Despite his private acknowledgments, Trump in public would later repeatedly downplay the threat posed by the virus, mock people who wore masks to curb its spread, tout unproven drugs and even ponder the injection of disinfectant as a treatment during a press conference ― before contracting COVID-19 himself and being hospitalized for three days.

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19 Bob Woodward New York Daily News