The New York Daily News marked the grim national 500,000 death toll from COVID-19 on its Tuesday front cover with an old quote from ex-President Donald Trump.
The newspaper recalled the then-president boasting on Feb. 26 last year how there were only 15 cases of the coronavirus in the United States and that those infections “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
“So Far From Zero,” the tabloid headlined its front page:
Trump’s claim, however, contradicted his own admission in a Feb. 7, 2020, telephone call with journalist Bob Woodward that the virus was “deadly.”
“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump told Woodward at the time. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”
Despite his private acknowledgments, Trump in public would later repeatedly downplay the threat posed by the virus, mock people who wore masks to curb its spread, tout unproven drugs and even ponder the injection of disinfectant as a treatment during a press conference ― before contracting COVID-19 himself and being hospitalized for three days.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Is it safe to see people who have gotten the coronavirus vaccine?
- What it means if your partner tests positive for COVID-19 but you don’t.
- How worried should you be about the new strains of coronavirus?
- The unexpected challenges of co-parenting during a pandemic.
- 19 things we took for granted pre-pandemic but now miss.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.
As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)