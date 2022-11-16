Politics
New York Daily News Rips Donald Trump With Scathing Reminder Of His Scandals

The newspaper's front page hit the former president with some blasts from the past after he announced his 2024 run for the White House.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The New York Daily News responded to Donald Trump’s 2024 run announcement in typical fiery style, publishing a damning front page that documented just some of his past scandals.

The tabloid reprised seven of its previous covers to remind viewers of Trump’s two impeachments, his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, election result denial and other wrongdoings.

“Here We Go Again,” read the main headline.

The Daily News frequently criticized and mocked Trump throughout his presidency. Its brash front pages often went viral on social media.

