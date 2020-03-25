President Donald Trump’s hope for the U.S. to ease restrictions put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus by Easter in a bid to boost the economy got the treatment from the New York Daily News.
The tabloid newspaper used its Wednesday cover to call out Trump’s “hare-brained” plan, depicting the president wearing bunny ears next to the headline “Easter Basket Case.”
“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” Trump said Tuesday during a Fox News virtual town hall.
Trump’s comments were in stark contrast, however, to the advice of health experts, politicians and even a group of former Trump advisers who argue that limiting social interaction and enforcing social distancing measures are crucial to stopping infections from soaring.
The virus has so far sickened more than 420,000 worldwide and killed almost 19,000. There have been 54,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., with 784 deaths.
