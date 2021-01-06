POLITICS

Donald Trump's Enablers Are 'Jumping Off The Crazy Train' On New York Daily News Cover

The president's biggest supporters bail on him on the tabloid's damning front page.

It’s the final stop for the Trump train.

The New York Daily News on Wednesday used a damning cover to mark the imminent end of President Donald Trump’s “off-the-rails reign.”

The newspaper previewed Congress’ formal certification of the Electoral College vote — and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory — later in the day with this front page headlined, “Jumping Off The Crazy Train.”

“Vice President Mike Pence has been tied to his boss for years,” the tabloid wrote. “Now he’ll have to break free Wednesday, just like previous President Trump enablers Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have already done.”

Trump continues to deny reality by claiming that he won the 2020 election.

The outgoing president has in recent days piled the pressure on Pence to block Congress’ certification of the result.

The vice president has a ceremonial role in the transferal of power to the president-elect and reportedly has no plans to interfere with the certification.

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics Mike Pence New York Daily News Crazy Train