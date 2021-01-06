It’s the final stop for the Trump train.

The New York Daily News on Wednesday used a damning cover to mark the imminent end of President Donald Trump’s “off-the-rails reign.”

The newspaper previewed Congress’ formal certification of the Electoral College vote — and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory — later in the day with this front page headlined, “Jumping Off The Crazy Train.”

Jumping off the crazy train

Trump enablers to end his off-the-rails reign by certifying Biden election win https://t.co/WSrCm8eoFM pic.twitter.com/Kyhajt4t5B — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 6, 2021

“Vice President Mike Pence has been tied to his boss for years,” the tabloid wrote. “Now he’ll have to break free Wednesday, just like previous President Trump enablers Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have already done.”

Trump continues to deny reality by claiming that he won the 2020 election.

The outgoing president has in recent days piled the pressure on Pence to block Congress’ certification of the result.

The vice president has a ceremonial role in the transferal of power to the president-elect and reportedly has no plans to interfere with the certification.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!