The newspaper reimagined Trump as the crying face image on its Saturday cover.

“Faceblock,” read its headline, in the social media giant’s font.

FACEBLOCK

Zuckerberg bans Trump for 2 more yearshttps://t.co/jufyK195gQ pic.twitter.com/mBOCyvxhNG — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 5, 2021

Trump was initially booted from Facebook for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. On Friday, the company announced the ban would be reassessed on its two-year anniversary, meaning Trump could be back online and free to again post his divisive rhetoric ahead of a possible 2024 presidential run.

“We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest, said Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice President of global affairs.

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” added Clegg, the former deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Trump described the ruling as “abuse.”