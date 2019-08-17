The New York Daily News on Saturday reworked one of its classic front pages to poke fun at President Donald Trump’s reported interest in buying Greenland for the United States.

“Fjord to Trump: Drop Dead,” read the tabloid’s cover headline after the island’s foreign minister Ane Lone Bagger declared “we are open for business, but we’re NOT for sale.”

Trump wants to buy Greenland — But Denmark says the island is “not for sale.” https://t.co/CoBUwWJ6Xc



A look at Saturday’s front page … pic.twitter.com/POOo6hhjKx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 17, 2019

It was a nod to the Daily News’ iconic October 1975 headline “Ford To City: Drop Dead,” which it published after then-President Gerald Ford pledged to veto a bill to bail New York City out of its financial crisis.

#OTD in 1975, President Ford said he'd veto a bill bailing out NYC, leading to "Ford to City: Drop Dead" cover https://t.co/gU97albev4 pic.twitter.com/TP6Umw9b1L — Daily News Flashback (@NYDNFlashback) October 29, 2016