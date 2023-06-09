What's Hot

New York Daily News Sums Up Donald Trump's Latest Legal Woe With 2 Words And A Comma

The tabloid has a long history of slamming the former president on its front page.
Donald Trump was front-page news once more on Friday.

“Indicted, Again,” read the cover headline of his hometown newspaper, the New York Daily News, referencing his indictment over the mishandling of classified documents following his departure from the White House.

“History unfolds as feds file criminal charges in Florida tied to documents at Mar-a-Lago: reports,” the tabloid added of the longtime New Yorker, who now resides in Florida at his resort.

When Trump was indicted in March over the Stormy Daniels hush money payment, the newspaper published this cover:

And last month, it slammed Trump as a “SEX ABUSER” after a civil jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation after writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in the 1990s.

