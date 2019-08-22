President Donald Trump thanked a right-wing conspiracy theorist for likening him to the “king of Israel” and the New York Daily News had a field day.

For its Thursday cover, the tabloid gave Leonardo Da Vinci’s famed depiction of the biblical story of The Last Supper a decidedly Trumpian twist:

The front page ― headlined “The Last Whopper” ― features Vice President Mike Pence, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

First lady Melania Trump and two of Trump’s closest White House advisors ― his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner ― also appear.

Note the hamberders burgers and soda cups on the table and Trump’s long hair.

The cover was published in response to Trump tweeting his thanks to right-wing conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root, who claimed Tuesday that Jewish people consider the president as the “second coming of God” and the “king of Israel.”

Root’s comments, meanwhile, came after Trump said Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats are disloyal.