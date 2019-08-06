The New York Times may have caused controversy for the soft-touch way in which it framed President Donald Trump’s comments about the weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
The New York Daily News, however, cut straight to the chase.
Trump’s hometown tabloid used its Tuesday cover to hammer the president for his “Empty Words.”
The story linked to the cover was titled “Trump calls for ‘love,’ unity and bipartisanship to prevent more mass shootings, but keeps pushing NRA talking points.”
It berated Trump for regurgitating gun lobby talking points as he vowed to “act with urgent resolve” against gun violence.
The Daily News has a storied history of using attention-grabbing front pages to criticize Trump and his administration.
It has most recently bashed Trump over his threat to impose tariffs on products imported from Mexico, his rants about talk of impeachment and his proposed wall on the U.S. southern border.