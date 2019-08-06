The New York Daily News, however, cut straight to the chase.

Trump’s hometown tabloid used its Tuesday cover to hammer the president for his “Empty Words.”

Trump talks gun violence, but offers no solutions https://t.co/JOaQr6aO5W pic.twitter.com/Z7ribhBejG — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 6, 2019

The story linked to the cover was titled “Trump calls for ‘love,’ unity and bipartisanship to prevent more mass shootings, but keeps pushing NRA talking points.”

It berated Trump for regurgitating gun lobby talking points as he vowed to “act with urgent resolve” against gun violence.

The Daily News has a storied history of using attention-grabbing front pages to criticize Trump and his administration.

It has most recently bashed Trump over his threat to impose tariffs on products imported from Mexico, his rants about talk of impeachment and his proposed wall on the U.S. southern border.

Trump’s tariffs are a Taco Tuesday downer.https://t.co/2kcpBzIOOr



A look at Saturday’s front page… pic.twitter.com/3DGrnQglJG — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 1, 2019

Trump fumes over impeachment talk https://t.co/nV7Ve6H6Zj



An early look at Thursday's front page... pic.twitter.com/k6jdvdepMP — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 23, 2019

Wall or nothing. https://t.co/v15Ve3lVEx



An early look at Wednesday's front cover... pic.twitter.com/3OuMPL3JrC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2019