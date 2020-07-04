CORONAVIRUS

Presidents Of Mount Rushmore Look Highly Concerned On New York Daily News Cover

"HAPPY FOURTH?" the tabloid asked in a swipe at Donald Trump's Independence Day celebration at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The four presidents carved into the face of Mount Rushmore look extremely concerned on the front page of the New York Daily News’ Saturday edition.

“HAPPY FOURTH?” the tabloid asked alongside the edited image in a dig at President Donald Trump’s Independence Day celebration at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Friday night.

“Don in Mt. Rushmore madness,” the newspaper wrote of Trump’s speech, during which he railed against “cancel culture” and “far-left fascism” in front of supporters, many not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Daily News has used multiple eye-catching front pages to call out the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic that’s now claimed the lives of more than 130,000 people nationwide.

The paper’s previous covers have called Trump a “bleach bum” for pondering injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 (which he later claimed was a sarcastic suggestion), muzzled him with a mask over his refusal to wear one in public and given him bunny ears over his plan to reopen the economy by Easter.

