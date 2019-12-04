The tabloid newspaper wrote on a silhouetted image of the president: “The Founding Fathers prescribed a remedy for a chief executive who places his personal interests above those of the country: Impeachment.”

The line appeared on page 12 of the detailed 300-page report.

The newspaper’s editorial board also took aim at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a piece published Tuesday afternoon.

It said the very fact Grisham had claimed the report “reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing” is “the surest sign that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) just delivered a compelling, coherent presentation of what happened” in the Ukraine scandal.

“There may be no single, smoking gun, but there’s ample acrid black stuff rising from the White House,” the board concluded.