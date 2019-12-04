MEDIA

New York Daily News Hits Donald Trump With Damning Impeachment Report Line On Cover

The tabloid's editorial board also bashed White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in an op-ed.

The New York Daily News hit President Donald Trump with a line from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee’s report on the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment inquiry on its Wednesday front page.

The tabloid newspaper wrote on a silhouetted image of the president: “The Founding Fathers prescribed a remedy for a chief executive who places his personal interests above those of the country: Impeachment.”

The line appeared on page 12 of the detailed 300-page report.

The newspaper’s editorial board also took aim at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a piece published Tuesday afternoon.

It said the very fact Grisham had claimed the report “reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing” is “the surest sign that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) just delivered a compelling, coherent presentation of what happened” in the Ukraine scandal.

“There may be no single, smoking gun, but there’s ample acrid black stuff rising from the White House,” the board concluded.

Read the full editorial here.

