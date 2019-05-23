The New York Daily News commented on President Donald Trump’s wild Wednesday in its typical torching style.

The New York City-based tabloid has repeatedly gone after the commander-in-chief in recent years with a series of blistering front pages and Thursday was no different when it used a photograph of Trump during his Rose Garden press conference with the headline:

Trump fumes over impeachment talk https://t.co/nV7Ve6H6Zj



An early look at Thursday's front page... pic.twitter.com/k6jdvdepMP — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 23, 2019

Trump held the unscheduled briefing, complete with a podium bearing the statements “No Collusion” and “No Obstruction,” after he walked out of a three-minute meeting on infrastructure with Congressional Democrats. He again railed against talk of impeachment and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

The Daily News has most recently taken aim at Trump over his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia and the ramifications of his promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Weapon of mass distraction? https://t.co/SlFhSeQjiJ



An early look at Saturday's front cover... pic.twitter.com/Low2fRDkRz — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 2, 2019

Wall or nothing. https://t.co/v15Ve3lVEx



An early look at Wednesday's front cover... pic.twitter.com/3OuMPL3JrC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2019