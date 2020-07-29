The New York Daily News delivered a biting critique of President Donald Trump in an editorial published Tuesday, warning that “America is doomed to spiral ever apart” under his leadership.

Trump is “constitutionally incapable of uniting the nation,” argued the board of the tabloid newspaper, which has used multiple eye-catching front pages to criticize and mock the president throughout his presidency.

The editorial called out Trump’s failure to pay respects to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

“Reason number three in our list of 99 reasons he mustn’t be reelected: The one American who must find a way to be a bigger man, our president, is constitutionally incapable of doing so,” the editorial continued, slamming Trump for being “unable to give respect” or “foster a climate of mutual respect.”

“With a tone from the top of bitterness and bile, America is doomed to spiral ever apart. Young Americans see in the highest office a nasty, swaggering, payback-obsessed bully,” it cautioned, recalling Trump’s attacks on the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.).

