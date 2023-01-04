New York Daily News Torches House 'GOP S**t Show' With Blistering Front Page

The New York Daily News used its front page on Wednesday to sum up the chaos engulfing the GOP after House Republicans failed, for the time being at least, to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

“It’s the GOP s**t show, starring… The Liar & The Loser,” the newspaper declared with its headline.

“The Liar” referred to incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has been hauled over the coals in recent days over his questionable life story.

“The Loser” dig, meanwhile, was aimed at McCarthy following his as-yet unsuccessful attempts to become speaker after House Democrats were joined by a group of far-right Republicans in voting against him.

The pair are “the poster children for GOP dysfunction,” the tabloid added.

