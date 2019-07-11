New York Daily News Twists Trump's MAGA Slogan For Epic Soccer Cover

The New York Daily News dedicated its Thursday cover to the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s World Cup win.

Megan American Great Again.



An NYC fete for the back-to-back World Champs.



The cover features the players, including co-captain Megan Rapinoe, celebrating their continued status as world champions during a ticker-tape parade in New York City. The headline was a play on President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” 2016 campaign slogan.

The national team ran out 2-0 winners over the Netherlands in Sunday’s final following the tournament in France that garnered headlines for the players’ campaign for equal pay, Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping moment and Rapinoe’s national anthem protests.

Rapinoe, 33, gave a rousing speech at the end of the celebrations, in which she said it was “our responsibility to make this world a better place.”

“This is my charge to everyone,” Rapinoe said. “We have to be better. We have to love more. Hate less.”

“We got to listen more and talk less. We got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility. Every single person here,” she added. “Every single person who’s not here. Every single person who doesn’t want to be here. Every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree.”

Trump has yet to invite the team to the White House. Even if he did, however, Rapinoe said she and the teammates she’d spoken to would not attend.