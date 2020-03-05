The New York Daily News used its Thursday front page to mock billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg over the amount of money he spent on his failed presidential campaign.

The tabloid newspaper depicted the former New York mayor as wearing a holiday destination-style souvenir top emblazoned with the words: “I spent $500M & all I got was this lousy T-Shirt.”

Bloomberg blew a reported half a billion dollars on the race to secure the Democratic nomination, before dropping out Wednesday and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloom and Bust

Bloomberg pulls plug on prez race after spending $500M on epic flop https://t.co/WIyZIZPoFV



See our full thread on Bloomberg, and the Dems post-Super Tuesdayhttps://t.co/1JXXIT0rWy pic.twitter.com/Ovz89DGmnB — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 5, 2020

Bloomberg failed to win any primary elections, only securing victory in the American Samoa Democratic caucus on what was an otherwise poor showing on Super Tuesday.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said via a statement announcing the termination of his campaign.

“Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump ― because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” he added.