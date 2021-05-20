Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is “TRUMP’S LI’L MITCH” on Thursday’s cover of the New York Daily News.
The newspaper depicted McConnell as a dog on Donald Trump’s lap in response to the lawmaker’s opposition to a commission to investigate the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, which was incited by the ex-president.
The House voted Wednesday to set up a commission on the violence. Senate Republicans, led by McConnell, oppose the investigation.
“Lapdog pol protects Don from riot probe,” read the subheadline:
It’s not the first time the New York tabloid has transformed McConnell into an animal on its front page.
In January 2020, it turned the then-Senate majority leader into a chicken following his refusal to allow witnesses to testify in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal.