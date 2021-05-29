Mitch McConnell Is A 'Spineless McWorm' On Damning New York Daily News Cover

The New York Daily News went to town on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with its front cover on Saturday.

The newspaper depicted McConnell as a worm after Senate Republicans blocked bipartisan legislation to set up an independent commission to investigate the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

“Spineless McWorm,” read the tabloid’s headline, adding underneath: “Mitch & His GOP Cowards KO Riot Probe.”

Howdy, rich neighbor

https://t.co/JfxwzZRyFa



Spineless McWorm

https://t.co/aJBdpqZS3l pic.twitter.com/MAx6Pm7k59 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 29, 2021

The Daily News called out McConnell’s opposition to the commission with a similar front page last week, showing him as Trump’s lapdog:

Trump's Li'l Mitch

https://t.co/Fsw7qeY3RP



Kluber duper!

https://t.co/gkeNtYxQDs pic.twitter.com/VMSxas6Cvr — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 20, 2021