Mitch McConnell Is A 'Spineless McWorm' On Damning New York Daily News Cover

The tabloid turned McConnell into a worm after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan investigation into the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

The New York Daily News went to town on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with its front cover on Saturday.

The newspaper depicted McConnell as a worm after Senate Republicans blocked bipartisan legislation to set up an independent commission to investigate the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

“Spineless McWorm,” read the tabloid’s headline, adding underneath: “Mitch & His GOP Cowards KO Riot Probe.”

The Daily News called out McConnell’s opposition to the commission with a similar front page last week, showing him as Trump’s lapdog:

