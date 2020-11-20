The New York Daily News’ new nickname for Rudy Giuliani is a real doozy.
Sorry, oozy.
The tabloid described the former New York mayor ― and current attorney to President Donald Trump ― as “Oozy Giuliani” following his wild lie-filled press conference on Thursday in which he baselessly ranted about mass voter fraud in a bid to overturn the election. Oh, and a dark liquid ran down his face.
“Rudy melts down, literally, in bizarre sweat-dripped rant over election fraud,” read the newspaper’s cover Friday:
It’s not the first time the paper has hit Trump and his Republican allies with a biting moniker on its front page:
