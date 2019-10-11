New York Daily News Gives Ex-Mayor Rudy Giuliani A Slapstick Makeover On Cover

The New York Daily News gave Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, a mocking makeover on its Friday front page.

The tabloid newspaper depicted the former New York City Mayor and two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, as the slapstick comedy trio “The Three Stooges.”

The New Three Stooges: Larry, Moe and ... Rudy



Rudy’s cronies tried to find political dirt on Biden.



Now they’re charged with running a scheme that funneled $ backing Trump’s reelection.



Rudy's cronies tried to find political dirt on Biden.

Now they're charged with running a scheme that funneled $ backing Trump's reelection.

Parnas and Fruman, who assisted Giuliani in his probe into allegations against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine, were indicted this week on federal campaign finance charges.

“Rudy’s Kiev cronies tied to Biden caper face elex-cash rap,” read one of the cover’s sub-headlines. It’s the latest instance of the publication using its front page to take aim at the president, his administration and his allies.

In August, it taunted Trump for declaring himself “the chosen one”:

It also reworked one of its most iconic headlines to poke fun at Trump’s rejected idea to buy Greenland for the United States:

Trump wants to buy Greenland — But Denmark says the island is “not for sale.” https://t.co/CoBUwWJ6Xc



Trump wants to buy Greenland — But Denmark says the island is "not for sale."