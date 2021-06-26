POLITICS

New York Daily News Flips An Old Rudy Giuliani Boast To Oprah Winfrey Back On Him

The former New York mayor is getting what he deserves, the tabloid’s editorial board declared in a scathing column about the suspension of his law license.

The New York Daily News editorial board on Friday highlighted former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s fall from grace with something he once told Oprah Winfrey.

In a scathing essay responding to the suspension of Giuliani’s law license for the promotion of the election lies of his former client, ex-President Donald Trump, the newspaper’s board recalled Giuliani telling Winfrey years ago that he “always tried to be honest when communicating with people.”

But “that man is dead and buried,” said the board.

“Words have consequences, especially for attorneys,” the board noted.

“Rudy knew the rules, and he broke them again and again, spouting lies about the November election,” it said. “Nor is this some case of broken windows ethical policing; the calumnies were as big as they come, about a subject as consequential as they come.”

Read the full editorial here.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Oprah Winfrey New York Daily News