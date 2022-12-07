What's Hot

Politics
Donald TrumpNew York Daily News

New York Daily News Hits Trump Organization With Damning New Name

Twitter users, meanwhile, cracked ketchup jokes about the convictions delivered to the former president's company.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The New York Daily News pulled no punches with its Wednesday front page reporting the 17 guilty verdicts delivered to The Trump Organization for tax fraud.

“FRAUD.ORG,” the tabloid’s headline read above an image of Donald Trump.

The former president himself wasn’t personally charged but the conviction may widen the ongoing criminal investigation into his business practices.

His company faces up to a $1.6 million fine.

Multiple Twitter users, meanwhile, harked back to former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump splattered ketchup after then-Attorney General Bill Barr rejected voter fraud claims about the 2020 election.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

