The New York Daily News covered America’s withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia in the most explosive way.
The tabloid newspaper’s Saturday front page featured the faces of President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in front of a mushroom cloud created by a nuclear explosion.
“PLAYING WITH FIRE,” read the headline.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that the U.S. will suspend compliance with the pact on Saturday.
The Daily News has a history of using eye-catching covers to call out Trump and his administration.
It depicted Trump as a tantrum-throwing toddler earlier this month as a critique of his demand that Congress allocate money for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
It also went full Grinch on the president before Christmas over his government shutdown: