Politics2024 electionRedistrictingcongressional map

New York Democrats Approve New Congressional Map With Modest Changes

Given the chance to lock in a much bigger partisan advantage, state lawmakers took a cautious approach instead.
Daniel Marans
By 

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) played a key role in shepherding New York's unusual mid-cycle redistricting process.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) played a key role in shepherding New York's unusual mid-cycle redistricting process.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York’s Democrat-controlled state legislature approved a new congressional map on Wednesday just two days after rejecting the boundaries proposed by the state’s bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission.

To the surprise of many observers, however, Empire State Democrats ratified a map with only modest changes to either the commission’s proposal or the state’s current boundaries.

The new map provides a small boost to Democratic incumbents and candidates in competitive districts on Long Island, in the central Hudson Valley, and in central New York, rather than much larger advantages for the party in all of its competitive U.S. House seats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot