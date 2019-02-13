Steven Ferdman via Getty Images The Tomo Koizumi fall 2019 fashion show at the Marc Jacobs Madison Avenue store in New York City, Feb. 8.

Another season of New York Fashion Week has come and gone, getting us ready for the fashion-filled month ahead.

The fall/winter 2019 shows, held Feb. 4 to 13 in the Big Apple, kicked things off with a bang and showed that fashion can be fun, over the top, fantastical and beautiful. The best proof of this was perhaps from Tomo Koizumi, whose presentation warranted being named the breakout star of the week by Dazed.

Other standouts included Brandon Maxwell’s show, which was a beautiful dedication to his mother; the vividly hued and patterned Carolina Herrera show; and the Christian Siriano show, which saw Ashley Graham strut down the catwalk in a glittering finale dress.

See all those looks and more below: