15 Must-See Photos From New York Fashion Week

Add “wearing fancy clothes” to the list of things we’re looking forward to this autumn, behind vaccines and the prospect of a return to semi-normalcy.

New York Fashion Week has unfolded amid a global pandemic and the future, according to the fall 2021 runways, is bright. Think less loungewear, more “let’s party.”

Though this year’s events have been decidedly lacking in front-row celeb moments and the fanfare typically associated with fashion week (for obvious reasons), there have still been plenty of must-see moments, from dogs on the runway to swimsuits in February to an appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, who walked in the Proenza Schouler show.

The best seat this season, it appears, is anywhere you can look at these photos. Below, 15 must-see looks from the fall 2021 collections.