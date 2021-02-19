Style & Beauty

15 Must-See Photos From New York Fashion Week

Fall 2021 can't come soon enough!

Add “wearing fancy clothes” to the list of things we’re looking forward to this autumn, behind vaccines and the prospect of a return to semi-normalcy.

New York Fashion Week has unfolded amid a global pandemic and the future, according to the fall 2021 runways, is bright. Think less loungewear, more “let’s party.”

Though this year’s events have been decidedly lacking in front-row celeb moments and the fanfare typically associated with fashion week (for obvious reasons), there have still been plenty of must-see moments, from dogs on the runway to swimsuits in February to an appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, who walked in the Proenza Schouler show.

The best seat this season, it appears, is anywhere you can look at these photos. Below, 15 must-see looks from the fall 2021 collections.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Model Yves during the Geoffrey Mac Fall 2021 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9, 2021.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Fashion Week attendees Ella Sophie and mom Michelle Blashka outside the Rebecca Minkoff show on Feb. 16, 2021.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, at NYFW The Talks on Feb. 15, 2021.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Models join designer Jason Christopher Peters for a Black Lives Matter New York Fashion Week event honoring Black lives lost to police violence, on Feb. 14, 2021.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for NYFW hiTechMODA Spotlight on the New Era of Fashion on Feb. 14, 2021.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for NYFW hiTechMODA Spotlight on the New Era of Fashion on Feb. 14, 2021.
Jared Siskin/Getty Images
Fashion Week attendee Ashley Weddington poses outside Spring Studios on Feb. 16, 2021.
Jared Siskin/Getty Images
Fashion Week attendees D'Artagnan Lou, Greivy Lou and Alvieri Lou outside Spring Studios on Feb. 16, 2021.
Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Flying Solo New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13, 2021.
Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Flying Solo New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13, 2021.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
A model walks the runway wearing a dress from the Adrianna Ostrowska Collection during Cosmopolitan's New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12, 2021.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Image
A singer performs wearing Weber's Designs during Cosmopolitan's New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12, 2021.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Dogs and models during the Anthony Rubio's Women's Wear Canine Couture show on Feb. 12, 2021.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
French bulldog Magnolia wears a Chanel bag outside the Rebecca Minkoff show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16, 2021.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
A dog named Milkeypomstar poses during the Anthony Rubio's Women's Wear Canine Couture show on Feb. 12, 2021.
