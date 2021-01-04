Eli Manning, Giants Rip Philly QB Change: 'This Is Why We Don't Like The Eagles'

The Giants beat Dallas earlier in the day and needed the Eagles to defeat Washington in order to win the NFC East and qualify for the postseason.

But Eagles coach Doug Pederson yanked starting quarterback Jalen Hurts with their team down by just 3 early in the fourth quarter to bring in Nate Sudfeld, who hadn’t played all season. Sudfeld threw an interception on his first drive and fumbled on the second one. Washington won, 20-14, eliminating the Giants and drawing their fury on Twitter.

“This is why we don’t like the Eagles,” Giants great Manning wrote after New York running back Saquon Barkley asked: “Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on ....?”

“Why on gods green earth is Jalen Hurts not in the game,” Giants receiver Darius Slayton wrote.

Because, Darius, the “tank” was on, so the Eagles could have a worse record and get a better draft pick for next season, according to many outlets. Pederson claimed he was coaching to win and wanted Sudfeld to get some reps.

Some current and former Giants weren’t buying it:

