New York GOP Leaders Calls On Rep. George Santos To Resign

State and local New York GOP leaders called on U.S. Rep. George Santos to “immediately” resign Wednesday after the newly sworn-in Republican lied about his background to win his congressional seat.

The announcement comes after lawmakers, candidates and party officials from Long Island’s Nassau County Republican Party floated a “major announcement” about the “disgraced” freshman lawmaker.

“He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople,” Nassau County party chair Joseph Cairo said in an announcement. “Today on behalf of the Nassau County Republican committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, a Republican who represents a district just south of the one Santos won, joined in, saying he “will not associate with him in Congress and I will encourage other representatives in the House of Representatives to join me in rejecting him.”

D’Esposito continued his criticism in a written statement, saying Santos’ “many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of residents he is sworn to serve.”

Shortly after, the New York State Conservative Party said it joined the county leaders in calling for Santos to resign.

“Mr. Santos’s profound use of mistruths as a candidate morally disqualifies him from serving in public office and exposes him to potential legal action, seriously compromising his ability to represent his constituents,” party chairman Gerard Kassar said in a statement, adding that he hopes Santos “will choose the redemptive path going forward.”

The county party endorsed Santos in the November election. But since winning the House race, Santos has admitted to fabricating several significant details about his background, including his education history, work experience and personal narrative. Election officials are currently investigating his campaign contributions and donors.

In their announcement, county Republicans said Santos “deceived” voters and that they do not consider him a member of Congress for their district, adding that he is not welcome at the GOP headquarters or events.

When confronted by reporters after Wednesday’s announcement, Santos stated that he will not resign.

🚨Rep. George Santos tells @rachelvscott and me he will NOT resign pic.twitter.com/vBMvotq3Y0 — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 11, 2023

After The New York Times reported that it couldn’t confirm several of Santo’s claims about his background, the freshman congressman confessed last month that he was guilty of “embellishing” his resume.

