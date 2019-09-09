Jets Fans Beg For Carli Lloyd After Kicker Sucks In Opening Loss

New York Jets fans on Sunday urged their team to sign soccer star Carli Lloyd after a disastrous season-opening game by the team’s kicker.
The Gang Green faithful lit up Twitter after Jets kicker Kaare Vedvik missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal in the host Jets’ 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although the Jets blew a 16-0 lead, those 4 points mattered.
Lloyd, who recently won her second straight World Cup with the U.S. women’s team, caught the NFL’s attention last month when she hit a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice. She recently said she could handle the pressure of the NFL and could learn a shorter kick approach to save time.
While Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen has offered her tutoring, some Jets loyalists want her now.
