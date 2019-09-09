Jets Fans Beg For Carli Lloyd After Kicker Sucks In Opening Loss

New York Jets fans on Sunday urged their team to sign soccer star Carli Lloyd after a disastrous season-opening game by the team’s kicker.

The Gang Green faithful lit up Twitter after Jets kicker Kaare Vedvik missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal in the host Jets’ 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although the Jets blew a 16-0 lead, those 4 points mattered.

Lloyd, who recently won her second straight World Cup with the U.S. women’s team, caught the NFL’s attention last month when she hit a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice. She recently said she could handle the pressure of the NFL and could learn a shorter kick approach to save time.

While Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen has offered her tutoring, some Jets loyalists want her now.

Hey @CarliLloyd can u save the Jets please!!!! — NYY 94-50 (@Ticotorres35) September 8, 2019

The Jets would be 1-0 with Carli Lloyd — Gabe Goodwin (@GabeTheWP) September 8, 2019

Unwatchable kicking game for my #Jets. Get Carli Lloyd’s phone number now pic.twitter.com/HWkp1ULGT8 — Benny Ricciardi (@BennyR11) September 8, 2019

Carli Lloyd is better than the Jets current kicker. Prove me wrong. — Across the Pond (@acrossthepond) September 8, 2019

Fuck it bring in Carli Lloyd.

This. Is. Unreal. #Jets — VSOP’s Fables (@ken_plush) September 8, 2019

I will start a go fund me for you to kick for the #jets @CarliLloyd — Pat McAndrew (@AndrewMcPats) September 8, 2019

God the Jets need Carli Lloyd so badly. #TakeFlight — Danielle McCartan (@CoachMcCartan) September 8, 2019

@CarliLloyd Did the Jets call yet? — tom greetan (@tomgreetan) September 8, 2019

Hey #Jets: @CarliLloyd is from New Jersey. It’s a local call. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 8, 2019