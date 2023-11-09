New York Jets Give Peyton Manning Harsh Reality Check After Taylor Swift Diss

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The New York Jets gave Peyton Manning a “picture to burn” in his mind after checking him over his Taylor Swift comparison at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

The iconic former quarterback, who hosted the ceremony alongside Luke Bryan, set the stage for a joke about the team after declaring that Travis Kelce and Swift “weren’t available” to MC the award show.

“Do you know the difference between Taylor Swift and the New York Jets?” asked Manning.

“Taylor can sell out a stadium,” Bryan said.

“You nailed it, I had you do that punchline, Luke, so I wouldn’t get in trouble,” Manning replied.

But the punchline didn’t go without trouble as the Jets let a picture from the team’s Monday Night Football win over the Buffalo Bills do all the talking.

“what are we talking about Peyton,” the Jets wrote on X (formerly Twitter) along with a picture of a sellout crowd at MetLife Stadium from earlier this year.

The Jets have recorded an average attendance of over 80,000 people per home game, the third-most on average among NFL teams this season, according to ESPN.

The team has also reported a league-leading 403,000-plus total fans attending its five home games this season at MetLife Stadium.

Swift, by comparison, brought in over 217,000 people to her three Eras Tour stops at the stadium in May.