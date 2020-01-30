Elfrid Payton shoved Jae Crowder near the end of the game, leading to a scuffle at MSG.pic.twitter.com/1gbOt4ZA1v— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020
A fight erupted near the end of the Memphis Grizzlies’ victory over the New York Knicks Wednesday when Memphis forward Jae Crowder shot a 3-point attempt with his team ahead by 18 points. Knicks guard Elfrid Payton took umbrage and shoved Crowder to the Madison Square Garden floor, sparking a scuffle.
But the controversy didn’t end there. Knicks forward Marcus Morris, who was ejected along with Crowder and Payton, angered fans on Twitter with his sexist criticism of Crowder in an interview after the game.
Morris called Crowder’s game “very woman-like” and said Crowder had “a lot of female tendencies on the court. Flopping and throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it.”
“His game is soft,” Morris added. “He’s soft. ... It’s just very woman-like.”
People on Twitter reminded Morris that this is the 21st century.
Morris later wrote on Twitter that he was sorry for “disrespecting” women.