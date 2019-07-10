People say the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about at all.

So, expect a Twitter rant from President Donald Trump about New York magazine’s July 8-21 edition. It doesn’t mention him at all, spare its front cover announcing it’s “an entire issue with nothing about Trump!”

David Haskell, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, claimed the Trump-free print issue came about organically.

“As we were assembling the issue, we realized to our astonishment — and, a little bit, our relief — that the president was not the subject of any of our articles,” he said. “That seemed momentous, and something our readers might in fact appreciate.”

But Haskell reassured readers worried about getting their next Trump fix. “Fear not,” he said. “We have lots more about Trump in the works.”

Last month, the magazine published an excerpt from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s new book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” in which she alleged Trump raped her in a dressing room of the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

Trump denies the allegation.

The magazine’s newest issue will cover the following, per its Instagram post:

Our new Trump-free issue is instead packed with stories like Jessica Pressler with a behind-the-scenes look at the battle for Grace Church, as Brooklyn’s oldest nursery school tries to become a little less old-fashioned, while its students’s parents act like high schoolers; John H. Richardson profiling Ben Crump, the lawyer who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown Jr., Tamir Rice, Alesia Thomas, and Terence Crutcher, and worked on many less notorious Black Lives Matter cases; and Irin Carmon putting a spotlight on Shari Redstone, who is now sitting at the top of a $30 billion media empire.