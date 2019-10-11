New York Magazine Cover Crushes Trump With Peachy Impeachment Pun

The impeachment inquiry may be bad for President Donald Trump, but it’s been fruitful creatively for some people.
For instance, illustrator Joe Darrow, whose cover for the latest issue of New York Magazine deals with impeachment in the punniest terms possible.
We suspect his career will get a lot of juice from this particular piece of artwork:
