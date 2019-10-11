POLITICS

New York Magazine Cover Crushes Trump With Peachy Impeachment Pun

Trump's impeachment inquiry is the pits for him, but fruitful creatively for illustrator Joe Darrow.

The impeachment inquiry may be bad for President Donald Trump, but it’s been fruitful creatively for some people.

For instance, illustrator Joe Darrow, whose cover for the latest issue of New York Magazine deals with impeachment in the punniest terms possible.

We suspect his career will get a lot of juice from this particular piece of artwork:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Best Donald Trump Parodies
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Impeachment New York
CONVERSATIONS