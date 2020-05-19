New York Nurses Union Endorses Progressive House Challenger

Jamaal Bowman for Congress Jamaal Bowman distributes food at a food bank in Yonkers, New York. His presence in the district has helped win him the backing of an influential union.

The largest nurses union in New York endorsed the House bid of middle school principal Jamaal Bowman on Tuesday, providing a major boost for the progressive candidate’s uphill effort to unseat Rep. Eliot Engel in the Democratic primary for New York’s 16th congressional district.

The New York State Nurses Association, which has 40,000 members and is not affiliated with an international union, has rarely, if ever, endorsed a primary challenger in a race against an incumbent Democrat.

In a statement announcing the endorsement, the union pointed to Bowman’s ardent support for “Medicare for All” and his in-person participation in the union’s protest for safer conditions and more personal protective equipment (PPE) in March.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown more clearly than ever that our health care system is broken, and that we must push for a more just Medicare for All system where everyone can access and afford the care that they need,” NYSNA President Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez said. “NY-16’s nurses and essential workers are grateful for Jamaal Bowman’s partnership throughout the ongoing crisis, including joining nurses rallying at St. Joseph’s Hospital to demand an increased production of PPE, and repeatedly calling out the corrupt price gouging of this life-saving equipment.”

The union was careful not to disparage Engel, who is also a longtime supporter of Medicare for All.

But its reference to Bowman’s participation in a protest outside a hospital highlights a key distinction between Bowman and Engel. Bowman was able to join the demonstration, because he has remained in the district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County, throughout the pandemic. Engel has stayed in his family’s home in Potomac, Maryland, a ritzy suburb of Washington, D.C.

Engel, who is chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and has been in Congress since 1989, still boasts a massive fundraising advantage over Bowman. The primary is June 23.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.