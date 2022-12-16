The previously pro-Donald Trump New York Post took another swipe at the former president on Thursday, urging readers not to buy his new collection of digital trading cards.

The editorial board of the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid branded Trump a “con artist” over the collection, the “major announcement” of which drew widespread mockery on social media.

It was simply “another money grab” by Trump, said the newspaper, which has decidedly soured on the ex-POTUS since the Republican Party’s poor performance in the 2022 midterms. Last month, it covered Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign launch by referring to him as “Florida Man.”