Even the editorial board for the New York Post is getting fed up with President Donald Trump’s personal attacks on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

The Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper’s board used an op-ed on Thursday to warn Trump that he “continues to be his own worst enemy” by calling Harris, the presumptive vice-presidential nominee, a “mad woman” and “nasty.”

Trump risked turning off voters “who like his policies but dislike his rhetoric,” said the board, which endorsed Trump for the 2016 GOP primary in New York.

The president’s insults are “just, as Trump would say, mean and nasty,” it added in the column headlined “Lose the nasty words, Mr. President — it does you no good.”

The tabloid instead encouraged Trump to attack presumptive Democratic rival Joe Biden and his running mate, Harris, on “substantive issues” such as the economy and foreign policy.

“Why not focus on that, Mr. President — instead of resorting to callous insults that do you no good. Your goal is to get reelected, right?” the board concluded.

Read the New York Post editorial board’s full op-ed here.

