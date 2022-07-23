Trump 'Unworthy' To Hold Office After Jan. 6 Silence, Says NY Post Editorial Board

The New York Post’s editorial board slammed former President Donald Trump in a Friday editorial that called him “unworthy” to hold office again following his “damning” silence surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

“As his followers stormed the Capitol, calling on his vice president to be hanged, President Donald Trump sat in his private dining room, watching TV, doing nothing,” the editorial begins. “For three hours, seven minutes.”

The editorial by the right-wing tabloid, controlled by longtime Trump supporter Rupert Murdoch, follows the Jan. 6 House select committee’s investigation into Trump’s inaction, which on Thursday laid out Trump’s unwillingness to call off the violence.

“Trump only wanted one thing during that infamous afternoon: to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to decertify the election of Joe Biden,” the editorial board said. “He thought the violence of his loyal followers would make Pence crack, or delay the vote altogether.”

Last month, the newspaper’s editorial board called Trump a “prisoner of his own ego” for his inability to admit the 2020 presidential election was not stolen from him. The board added that the GOP should leave Trump behind.

Thursday’s editorial was even more to the point.