New York Post Uses Paris Picture For UK Story And Brits Have The Best Comebacks

The New York Post received a ribbing on Friday after it used a photograph of Paris in France to promote a story that was mainly about the temporary relaxation of coronavirus rules over the holidays in the United Kingdom.
An image of the Arc de Triomphe in the French capital appeared in this tweet from the conservative tabloid to promote its article titled “UK plans ‘Christmas bubbles’ for families to celebrate amid COVID-19.”
The Paris landmark is some 214 miles away from the English capital of London and across the English Channel sea that separates the two countries.
The story did contain a reference to French President Emmanuel Macron towards the end, however, which some social media users suggested could have played a part in the erroneous picture choice.
The tweet remains live after more than 24 hours online.
Twitter users in the U.K. seized on the gaffe and mockingly responded with their own versions of the post: