Disturbing New York Times Cover Reveals Deadliest Detail Of American Mass Shootings

The somber black cover of The New York Times’ Sunday Review underscored the chilling American detail that ended the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas — and so many others.

The cover simply repeated this single line over and over 15 times: “Authorities said the gunman was able to obtain the weapons legally.”

Each line linked to one of 15 mass shootings in America, with death toll, in the last decade.

The weapons used and legally obtained were assault-style firearms, appropriate for a war but nowhere else. Yet they can be legally purchased by civilians — including those as young as 18, the age of the gunman in the Uvalde tragedy.

The mass shootings listed included the 2017 Las Vegas massacre of 60 people, the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting that killed 49, and the 2018 attack at Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed 17 lives.

Today’s cover of The New York Times Sunday Review pic.twitter.com/NoENXrigWS — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 29, 2022

A post of the page by The Meidas Touch PAC included no comment, but elicited thousands of stunned and angry responses on Twitter.

BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS NOW — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) May 29, 2022

The Texas shooter and the shooter at my high school both waited until they were of the legal age. Don’t tell me these laws can’t do anything. — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) May 29, 2022

So basically every time a parent sends their child to school it’s with the knowledge that they do so taking them the risk that their child might get shot to death. How is this acceptable? How is this a “free” country? My kids aren’t free to learn in safety. — M (@iCaughtOn) May 29, 2022

