New York Times Shows Scope Of America's Job Losses In Unforgettable Front Page

The Times used a chart to put the 3.3 million new unemployment claims into haunting perspective.

The New York Times broke its typical format to accommodate an incredible visual: a graphic comparing the 3.3 million unemployment claims filed last week to weekly claims over the past two decades. 

Times print editor Tom Jolly shared the image on Twitter:

Twitter users took note:

