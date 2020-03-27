New York Times Shows Scope Of America's Job Losses In Unforgettable Front Page

The New York Times broke its typical format to accommodate an incredible visual: a graphic comparing the 3.3 million unemployment claims filed last week to weekly claims over the past two decades.
Times print editor Tom Jolly shared the image on Twitter:
Twitter users took note:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Why Trump is wrong to compare coronavirus to the flu
- How to file for unemployment if you’ve been laid off
- Got anxiety? Here are 6 cheap mental health resources.
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- 12 Zoom hacks for work meetings and virtual happy hours
- How to get the most out of the weekend despite coronavirus
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter