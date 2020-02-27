New York Times Editor Discovers Lady Gaga's New ‘Mystery Man’ Is Actually Her Ex

For example: Instead of wearing an old dress, she purchased an expensive new one for an event.

Because “why should I accept less than Lady Gaga?”

And the changes didn’t stop there. She got her makeup and lashes done, upgraded her coffee order, forwarded praise she received to her boss and accepted a daunting work presentation ― why should she allow herself to grow complacent, she wondered, when “Lady Gaga continues to challenge herself, to try new things, to thrive”?

Finally, the editor reflected on how we all behave online, dropping a little spice with her final line:

Recently someone sent me a photo of my fiancé and me dancing at a wedding, and I posted it on Instagram. I saw Lady Gaga’s boyfriend in the views, and I realized we’re actually all the same: strangers, smiling on a screen.

The piece was met with praise online for being an incredibly healthy take on fame, moving on, self-improvement and living in an age when it’s nearly impossible to unplug from social media.