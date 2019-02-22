NYC Condo Dumps Trump's Name In Revolt, Voting To Strip Signage

Another New York City building will be stripped of its “Trump” signage after a vote by condo residents.

The condominium board of 120 Riverside Boulevard on Manhattan’s Upper West Side announced the move Thursday, The Washington Post reported, with just over half of condo owners voting in favor of tearing down the “Trump Place” sign above the front door.

The Trump name has been removed from at least four other nearby buildings since the 2016 presidential campaign, according to The New York Times. In October, residents of one decided to remove the “Trump Place” exterior lettering in a rejection of the president by the city in which he launched his career as a high-profile real estate developer.

Neither the president nor his real estate company own any of the properties. Though Trump planned to develop the neighborhood in the 1970s, he never followed through and sold his interest to other developers, according to the Times. His company still manages some of the buildings that had been given the Trump Place names.

In addition to ditching the Trump signs, the buildings have trashed Trump-embossed lobby mats and Trump-branded attire for concierges and doormen.