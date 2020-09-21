New Yorkers' Tweets About Living In An ‘Anarchist Jurisdiction’ Are A Riot

Well, this is lawless.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that the Justice Department has designated New York City, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon, as “anarchist jurisdictions” and they may lose federal funding as a result.

The thinly veiled threat aimed at three cities with Democratic mayors followed a Sept. 2 memo by President Donald Trump that attacked those cities — where anti-racism protests persevere — by saying they have “permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities.”

“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.”

The Justice Department’s assertion that New York City has turned into a real-life version of “Mad Max: Fury Road” was news to many New Yorkers. Many rebelled against the designation on Twitter — and you can read their hilarious responses below:

*exhales cigarette smoke*

New York City hasn't been an anarchist jurisdiction since CBGB closed, man. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 21, 2020

I don't know what "anarchist jurisdiction" means. Then again, I went to law school. Not despot school. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 21, 2020

ANARCHY IN NEW YORK CITY pic.twitter.com/vALR8YimUT — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 21, 2020

REMINDER: In this anarchist jurisdiction, alternate-side parking rules are in effect. — David Gura (@davidgura) September 21, 2020

riding my bike with a wicker basket full of fruit thru the anarchist jurisdiction of NYC — JP (@jpbrammer) September 21, 2020

This morning in my Anarchist jurisdiction, I enjoyed a skim milk cappuccino in the bike lane and then I bought a few Bouquets of overpriced flowers. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 21, 2020

Hello from New York City, anarchist jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/Pqqa76Fi8O — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) September 21, 2020

definitely saw Anarchist Jurisdiction open for Fugazi in 1991 — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) September 21, 2020

It’s complete anarchy out here - people picnicking in the park, having frosé at outdoor patios, families walking dogs together, enjoying a boat ride in the Hudson. Whatever will we do?! pic.twitter.com/cFpjxXuJmu — Cookie Bear & Noodles (@cookie_noodles) September 21, 2020

I have been planning my move back to an anarchist jurisdiction for a while but if anyone has intel on a two-bedroom with outdoor space or I’ll be fine w/o if it’s very close to a park! Hard to do anarchy indoors. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) September 21, 2020

what kind of shithole country labels its greatest city an 'anarchist jurisdiction' — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 21, 2020

If declaring New York City an "anarchist jurisdiction" means rent prices go down... YES it's anarchy here, OH THE HORROR!!!! Everyone PLEASE keep saying how bad and scary it is!!!! — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 21, 2020

With NYC being named an "Anarchist Jurisdiction" it seems important to remind everyone of the complete & utter warzone it's become on the streets.



I mean... gay ice cream? Those terrorists!!!pic.twitter.com/U2jbgqZz7r — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) September 21, 2020

If you think NYC is an “anarchist jurisdiction”, I am once again begging you to read about anarchism — Merrick for America (Anarcho-Waifu) (@merrickdeville) September 21, 2020

🙋🏻‍♀️ New Yorker here. This is news to me! Because my New York looks like this. Delicious ices! Ping pong in a public park! AL FRESCO DINING! THE END IS NEAR!!! pic.twitter.com/NCIHqMHrvV — KareBearScare (@KareBearScare) September 21, 2020

In my corner of the Anarchist Jurisdiction, the jazz is getting noticeably looser and one chair has been moved out of its masking tape Covid cube. pic.twitter.com/ZWhnI0OBko — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) September 21, 2020

New York City, an anarchist jurisdiction pic.twitter.com/MuFI4WE3HR — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) September 21, 2020

See that wrapper on the floor? Pure anarchy. #AnarchistJurisdiction #nyc pic.twitter.com/AlpXN1lo7U — ((( Lawless GothamNurse RN ))) VOTE EARLY (@GothamNurse) September 21, 2020

Shit's out of control in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/F73eEWfpT0 — stay 6 feet away, my breath smells (@wookietv) September 21, 2020

Do anarchists patiently stand in chalk squares six feet apart while waiting in line so as to be courteous to those around them and limit the spread of disease? — Regina Borsellino (@ReginaWrites11) September 21, 2020

I was able to document the “anarchy” in NYC yesterday after my 5 mile bike ride with my son and wife yesterday. Truly terrifying. https://t.co/ca9RRHD2v8 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) September 21, 2020

All jokes aside, Bill Barr is right... NYC is anarchy



The DOJ needs to step in and end the corruption and rampant criminal activity in Wall Street. — Andrew Kuo (@earlboykins) September 21, 2020