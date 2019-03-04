People Are Loving This New York Woman's Rant About The Winter Weather

“Hello, it’s winter, yes!”

In an interview that deserves to be shown on a loop in the Museum of Modern Art, a New Yorker named Diane gives an animated speech about the winter weather.

Over the weekend, local New York news station PIX11 News interviewed “Diane from Brooklyn” about a snowstorm that was supposed to slam the city.

“We getting mad because it’s snowing, but it’s winter outside. I mean, we are a bunch of weird people, OK? If it was summer and it was snowing, yes. It is winter!” said Diane, with a thick New York accent in a glorious video from the station.

YouTube Diane from Brooklyn, sounding off.

Diane was lamenting how many people get upset when snow interrupts their plans, but, she says, “It’s winter, hello!”

“Hello, about three, four weeks ago it was, WHAT? Three degrees outside! It’s a heat wave outside,” Diane elaborated on the 30-some-degree temperature.

Throughout her passionate speech, Diane gesticulates wildly and shouts, “hello!” as though she’s Biff in “Back to the Future” and the better part of New York is Marty McFly. It’s truly a video for the ages.

We’re not the only ones who were charmed by Diane. People on Twitter seemed to love her essence:

Watch out @alroker, Diane from Brooklyn is the new weather champ! ❄️ 👸 #nycwinter https://t.co/SggxqvQaFU — Michael Nitzky (@mnitzky) March 3, 2019

Diane from Brooklyn is me every winter in these parts. It’s winter. It’s gunna snow. There’s 0 point in complaining. You’ve lived here for how long? Come on. — Harbor Shaman (@ZohsoKrho) March 3, 2019

I love Diane from Brooklyn.



I am her ... everytime they send me to New England to cover a snowstorm in February my inner Diane wants to scream: HELLO, IT’S WINTER, THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS. I’ll let Diane tell you the rest 👇🏻 😂 https://t.co/pxwmhKapX6 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 3, 2019

Game of Thrones: Winter is coming...

Diane from Brooklyn: Wimps! It's already here! https://t.co/xoyk1bvOgf — Rodrigo Bravo (@mrbravo365) March 4, 2019

I need Diane from Brooklyn to just run my social media - tell people how it is. #Preach https://t.co/4Xe3fOdkuh — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) March 3, 2019

Diane from Brooklyn is my new favorite person. https://t.co/8BcC1XrMQa — jim plachinski (@jim732) March 3, 2019

I love Diane and if someone doesn’t make her a meteorologist I’m gonna be pissed pic.twitter.com/8xl7E53OVp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2019