New Yorker Cover Goes Viral Because It's 'So Damn Relatable' For 2020

The New Yorker’s new front page has gone viral because of the way many people think it perfectly sums up 2020 and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Artist Adrian Tomine’s illustration for the magazine’s Dec. 7 issue ― titled “Love Life” ― shows a woman video chatting, surrounded by the artifacts of “daily pandemic life.”

“I have a feeling that, years from now, I might look back at this cover and have a kind of P.T.S.D. reaction to something as insignificant as a bottle of hand sanitizer,” explained Tomine.

Twitter users hailed the image’s relatability:

