New Yorker Slammed For Cover Depicting Biden, Trump With Walking Frames

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The New Yorker has faced accusations of ableism and ageism over its latest front page.

Cartoonist Barry Blitt’s “The Race For Office” depicted President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) racing against each other — with walking frames.

In the accompanying cover story for the magazine’s Oct. 2 edition, art editor Françoise Mouly asked if the U.S. was “in danger of becoming a sclerotic gerontocracy.”

Advertisement

Blitt, 65, “portrays the irony and absurdity of the advanced-age politicians currently vying for our top offices,” wrote Mouly. Mouly and Blitt talked about their own experiences with aging in the piece.

Barry Blitt’s cover for this week’s issue, “The Race for Office.” #NewYorkerCovers pic.twitter.com/p7iDjaxg7s — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 25, 2023

Critics on X, though, said they were “disappointed” by the cover, claiming it had “missed the mark massively.”

Biden is 80 and the four-times-indicted Republican 2024 frontrunner Trump is 77. The age of the likely 2024 rivals has become a key talking point among both Democrats and Republicans.

Advertisement

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said earlier this month that every Democrat he talks to off the air admits those fears. “When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussion. Every discussion,” he said.