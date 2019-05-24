1 / 9

The New Yorker's art editor Francoise Mouly has a calendar hanging beside her desk that she uses to map out cover ideas. She marks certain weeks with words or phrases as a way to organize cover ideas. Her covers, she tells me, are organized by the seasons. “I think of it as a hallmark calendar,” she says. Mouly will often reach out to several artists with a particular cover idea. She will get some 20-30 sketches by different artists before making a final decision.

Catherine Taibi