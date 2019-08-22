New Zealand House Speaker Babysits Colleague's Newborn During Parliament Debate

A New Zealand lawmaker took some time out of his busy schedule to babysit a colleague’s newborn during a Parliament debate.
Trevor Mallard, the speaker of New Zealand’s House of Representatives, cradled and bottle-fed 6-week-old Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey, the son of Labour MP Tāmati Coffey and his husband Tim Smith. Mallard rocked the child to sleep and fed him while carrying out his regular duties on the Parliament floor on Wednesday.
“Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me,” Mallard tweeted.
Photos of the adorable moment from quickly circulated on Twitter, with many people applauding Mallard.
“New Zealand... you might be a small country, but you have a huge lesson to teach the world! Great photo!” one Twitter user wrote.
Another added: “More of this in world politics, please.”
This isn’t the first time Mallard has taken over babysitting duties. In 2017, Mallard held Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime’s 3-month-old daughter Heeni while Parliament debated extending paid parental leave.
